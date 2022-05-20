Everton vs Crystal Palace ratings: Calvert-Lewin 7, Richarlison 7; Mitchell 5, Ayew 6

Everton staged a dramatic fightback from two goals down to preserve their Premier League status with a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace.

Frank Lampard's side recovered from conceding twice in the first half as Michael Keane and Richarlison netted after the break before Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late winner sparked wild celebrations at Goodison Park.

READ MORE Marcos Alonso's moment of magic secures Chelsea third place in Premier League

After a nerve-jangling battle to avoid playing outside the top-flight for the first time since 1954, Everton can finally relax with one game to play.

Their thrilling comeback was a microcosm of Lampard's reign since he took over in January, with Everton staring disaster in the face before pulling back from the brink.

Player ratings from the match are in the picture gallery above. To see the next image, just swipe.