Everton vs Crystal Palace ratings: Calvert-Lewin 7, Richarlison 7; Mitchell 5, Ayew 6

Frank Lampard's side stage thrilling comeback to retain Premier League place

Adam Brown
May 20, 2022
Everton staged a dramatic fightback from two goals down to preserve their Premier League status with a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace.

Frank Lampard's side recovered from conceding twice in the first half as Michael Keane and Richarlison netted after the break before Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late winner sparked wild celebrations at Goodison Park.

Marcos Alonso's moment of magic secures Chelsea third place in Premier League

After a nerve-jangling battle to avoid playing outside the top-flight for the first time since 1954, Everton can finally relax with one game to play.

Their thrilling comeback was a microcosm of Lampard's reign since he took over in January, with Everton staring disaster in the face before pulling back from the brink.

Updated: May 20, 2022, 3:06 AM
FootballPremier LeagueEvertonCrystal Palace
