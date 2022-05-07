Inter Milan reclaim Serie A top spot after fightback victory over Empoli

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi lauded his team's "character" after fighting back from two goals down to beat Empoli 4-2 on Friday night and reclaim top spot in Serie A.

Empoli, who are in 14th in the table, dominated the first half-hour at San Siro with Andrea Pinamonti, on loan from Inter, putting the visitors ahead after just five minutes. Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani then added a second after 28 minutes.

Inter were level by halftime with Empoli captain Simone Romagnoli putting through his own net five minutes before the break and Lautaro Martinez grabbing his first just before the whistle.

The Argentine was on target again in the 64th minute with his 19th goal of the season before former Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez added a fourth in the dying seconds.

Inter moved one point ahead of rivals AC Milan and have a superior goal difference but have played a game more. AC Milan will go back on top if they win at Verona on Sunday.

"The team showed character. We're here," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi on DAZN. "This comeback victory against a very well organised opponent gives me great confidence."

While Inter maintain their push for successive Scudettos, Juventus are officially out of the title race after a late collapse against relegation-haunted Genoa.

Domenico Criscito scored the winning penalty for Genoa against Juventus deep in injury time to boost their survival hopes. Getty

Juve dominated the match and took the lead early in the second half through Paulo Dybala, only to concede an 87th minute equaliser and a 96th minute penalty, converted by Domenico Criscito, who had missed a late derby penalty a week earlier.

"Football gives and takes," said Criscito.

Juventus started the evening mathematically still in the title race. They ended it still in fourth, a point behind Napoli, and nine points behind Inter with two games left.

Genoa remained 19th and second from bottom, but closed to a point behind resurgent Salernitana in 17th.

"We're still here," said Criscito.