Inter Milan, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid: Five possible destinations for Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala will be playing his football for a new club next season after Juventus announced on Monday evening that the club would not be renewing the Argentine forward's contract.

Dybala's current deal expires at the end of June and while there was a verbal agreement over new terms, Juventus have decided against a new contract.

Speculation has already begun over the 28-year-old forward's next destination and there will surely be no shortage of interest for a talented player, in his prime years, made available on a free transfer. Here are five clubs that could be in contention for Dybala's signature.

Inter Milan

Following the announcement from Juventus, the club that was immediately linked with Dybala was domestic rivals Inter Milan. According to Italian media reports, the reigning Serie A champions are in pole position to sign the Argentine and are prepared to offer him a five-year contract.

It has been reported that Dybala would prefer to stay in Italy if possible, so if Inter firm up their interest with an offer it could see them beat out competition from abroad.

Inter's Scudetto defence has faltered and the Nerazzurri find themselves six points behind rivals AC Milan, albeit having played a game less. However, they look set to be involved in next season's Champions League and the potential arrival of Dybala would add some additional quality in attack.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi. Reuters

Chelsea

First and foremost, Chelsea need to sort out their own future before they can even entertain the idea of signing new players, with the Premier League club operating under a special, government-issued licence following the sanctioning of Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Should a swift takeover take place which would allow Chelsea to return to regular operations, the European and world champions are rumoured to be keen on making an approach for Dybala. Any attempt to sign the Argentine would likely depend on the future of Romelu Lukaku, whose club record return to Stamford Bridge has not gone entirely to plan despite a strong start and a recent return to goalscoring form.

Given his availability on a free transfer and ability to play wide and centrally, Chelsea might be tempted to make a move for Dybala regardless, while a possible exit by Timo Werner could free up a space in the squad.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. AFP

Tottenham

Tottenham were close to securing a deal for Dybala in August 2019 only for the player to reject the move. Could it be second time lucky for Spurs?

The Premier League club would surely be interested in having another crack at signing the 28-year-old - and for around €70 million ($76.9m) less than their first attempt. There will probably be a few factors that could determine a potential move to Tottenham for Dybala: Champions League football, Antonio Conte, and the future of Harry Kane.

Spurs are still in the mix to qualify for next season's European Cup and that would go a long way in making a move to North London appealing, while having Conte as manager should also provide some pulling power. Kane's future could also be a factor; if Kane left, Spurs would be in desperate need of a top-class forward, but would Dybala be as keen on a move if he wasn't playing alongside the England captain?

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte. Getty Images

Atletico Madrid

Atletico were reportedly interested in striking a deal with Juventus last summer for Dybala, and although nothing materialised from those talks, the Spanish side could be set to make a direct approach for the forward ahead of next season.

With Luis Suarez's contract set to expire this summer, Diego Simeone is expected to enter the market for a new centre-forward and Dybala would certainly fit the bill.

Atletico's La Liga title defence is all but over but the club should still finish in the top four and secure Champions League football for next season.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone. EPA

Paris Sant-Germain

How many forwards do PSG need, I hear you ask? Well, for all of the club's attacking riches, if Kylian Mbappe were to leave for Real Madrid this summer, it would leave a sizeable gap that needs to be filled.

Additionally, Dybala's international teammate, Mauro Icardi, has hardly set Ligue 1 alight and Lionel Messi's debut season in France has not exactly been an unqualified success. At 34 years old, Messi was only ever going to be a short-term solution anyway, so Dybala could be the ideal transfer target for PSG.

Reports claim the soon-to-be French champions are keen on making an approach to Dybala, who would likely be able secure the most lucrative contract offer of the interested clubs.