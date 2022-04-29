Rangnick says Man United 'fortunate' to draw with Chelsea but tight-lipped on Austria job

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick refused to comment on reports linking him with the Austria national team following his side's 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea on Thursday.

On a night when United fans staged more protests against the Glazer family’s ownership, Rangnick admitted United were “fortunate” to scrape a draw against the Blues at Old Trafford that does little for their hopes of a top-four finish.

READ MORE Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Manchester United against dominant Chelsea

United remain sixth in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played two games more than the Gunners. Chelsea are third as the troubled London club look to secure Champions League football next season.

Marcos Alonso’s 60th-minute volley eventually gave Chelsea a deserved lead, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to spare United’s blushes by firing home within two minutes for his 17th league goal of the season.

“We were fortunate in the first half,” Rangnick said. “We needed some great saves from David [De Gea] again and some last-ditch tackles.

“I thought in the second half we were better. We had more moments when we could get hold of the ball, although we conceded the goal then after 60 minutes.

“I think we showed a good reaction to that goal, scored a brilliant goal ourselves with an amazing assist by Nemanja [Matic] and a great finish by Cristiano.

“I think in the last 20 minutes, it was an open game. They could have scored. We were fortunate when Reece James hit the post.

“But we also had our moments. With Cristiano, we could have scored another one or two goals, but I think overall we have to admit we were fortunate to get that point.

“But the reaction that we showed in the second half was good.”

Ronaldo has scored eight of United’s last nine goals in all competitions, underlining the over-reliance on the veteran star, with Rangnick saying “there has to be a focus on bringing in a couple of new strikers”.

Man United v Chelsea ratings

Expand Autoplay MANCHESTER UNITED RATINGS: David de Gea - 7: Really busy first half as Chelsea had nine shots in the first 30 minutes, his best save against Havertz just before half-hour mark and another from the same player soon after. Finally beaten by Alonso’s volley on the hour. Reuters

The 63-year-old German confirmed he will move into an advisory role at the end of the season with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag recently confirmed as the club's new permanent manager on a three-year deal.

Rangnick may well be juggling his role with a national team job as the PA news agency understands he is considering an offer to become Austria’s head coach.

Asked if he had accepted that job, he said: “Tonight is about our game against Chelsea and I don’t want to speak about anything else.

“Please accept that and respect that, so please only ask questions about tonight’s game.”

Pushed on the Austria role, Rangnick said: “No [I won’t comment on it]. Let us speak about the game.”

While Rangnick cut a relieved figure, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was understandably frustrated after seeing his side fail to turn dominance into victory.

Chelsea failed to score despite having 11 shots in a one-sided opening 45-minute period and blew their lead straight after Alonso’s second-half volley.

“A little bit [frustrated not to win],” he said with a smile. “We were very strong on and off the ball, very dominant on the ball, very aggressive off it.

“A lot of ball wins, a lot of deliveries, a lot of half chances, a lot of spaces we found around the box.

“But unfortunately we lacked precision in the box, a bit of determination to finish it off, even very early in the match, but also throughout the whole match.”