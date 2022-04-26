Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle feature heavily: Premier League team of the week

It has been another action-packed week in the Premier League as the season heads towards a dramatic conclusion. There is still all to play for at both ends of the table as Liverpool and Manchester City maintained their relentless pursuits of the title, while Norwich and Watford have new company in the bottom three.

Liverpool inflicted a humiliating 4-0 defeat on Manchester United at Anfield. United's slim top four hopes were handed another blow the following day as Arsenal arrested a three-match losing run to beat an out-of-sorts Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge.

On the same night, City swiftly returned to the summit with a 3-0 win over Brighton, and Newcastle continued their surge by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at St James' Park. Everton were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City, which did little for their survival hopes, especially after Burnley defeated Southampton 2-0 on Thursday night.

Saturday began with more misery for United as Arsenal claimed a 3-1 win at the Emirates to take control in the race for fourth place, before City moved four points clear with a 5-1 demolition job of second-bottom Watford. Newcastle claimed their second win of the week by easing past bottom side Norwich 3-0 at Carrow Road, while Leicester and Aston Villa played out a goalless draw at the King Power Stadium.

In Saturday's late game, Tottenham missed the chance to leapfrog their rivals Arsenal into fourth on goal difference after playing out a goalless draw at Brentford.

Sunday saw four games played out across England, including a London derby between Chelsea and West Ham, which the Blues won 1-0 thanks to Christian Pulisic's last-minute goal, while Burnley claimed another crucial victory by beating Wolves 1-0, and Southampton fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Brighton. Liverpool then moved back to within a point of City by defeating a stubborn Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby, a result which ensured the Toffees remain in the bottom three.

The week concluded on Monday night when Crystal Palace and Leeds played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

