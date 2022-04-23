Tottenham's Champions League hopes suffer after struggle at Brentford

Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered another blow as they limped to a disappointing 0-0 draw at Brentford.

After Arsenal moved into the Premier League’s top four by beating Manchester United in the lunchtime kick-off, Spurs produced a sub-par performance in west London.

READ MORE Gabriel Jesus runs riot as Manchester City extend Premier League lead

They looked devoid of all attacking creativity and for the second successive game they failed to have a shot on target.

It could have been even worse as Ivan Toney was denied by the woodwork twice as Brentford almost made it four wins in a row.

Tottenham’s front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski were again blunted and it looks as if Spurs, who had scored a glut of goals in recent weeks, have been found out.

Their top-four hopes remain in their own hands, however, as they still have Arsenal to play at home in a game that is looking like being decisive in the race.

Tottenham defender Eric Dier told Sky Sports: "Obviously at this stage in the season, when we're fighting for what we're fighting for, a point is never enough.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte shouts instructions to the players. AFP

"Last week we should have finished 0-0 and we didn't, we lost. This week at least we didn't get complacent at the other end but we have to settle for a draw which is the second-best thing to a win I guess.

"I don't think we created enough chances and our play wasn't very fluid as it usually is and has become under the manager. I saw we had no shots on target again for two weeks in a row. It's not just the forward players, we need to give them the ball in the right positions. We're really disappointed.

"It's not what we expect after the way we've been attacking and the amount of chances we've been creating and scoring. We've not been as fluid in our play, not got in good positions and been sloppy in our play."

The points are shared. pic.twitter.com/Nve2QiRPE2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2022

Regarding the battle for the Champions League, Dier added: "We know what's at stake. I think in the last three games a lot changed and in the next three a lot can change.

"We need to focus on ourselves and try to win all of our games. Today is a hiccup but we have no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to go again next weekend. It's still in our hands because we have to play [Arsenal].

"We have a lot of games to play before that. A lot can change. We have to stay in our bubble and try to figure out why we haven't been fluid the last few games."