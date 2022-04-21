Man City vs Brighton player ratings: De Bruyne 9, Mahrez 6; Sanchez 5, Lamptey 7

Pep Guardiola said any slip would cost Manchester City the Premier League title after his side claimed a critical 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

City scored three times after the break at a nervy Etihad Stadium to move back above Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

The champions are in control of their destiny but, with six games still remaining and just a one-point lead, City boss Guardiola says there is no room for error.

“There are six games left and if we win all the games, we are champions. If we don’t win all the games, Liverpool will be champions," Guardiola said.

“It happened three years ago when we won 14 in a row to be champions. Liverpool are going to win all their games but it’s not necessary to tell that to the players, they feel it. We’re competing with one of the best teams ever.”

Kevin de Bruyne provided the break to tee up City’s first for Riyad Mahrez, although the Algerian’s strike took a fortunate deflection. De Bruyne then set up Bernardo Silva to wrap up victory late on after Phil Foden added a second, also with aid of a deflection.

The downside for City, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals next week, was a potential injury to defender John Stones late in the game.

City had been frustrated throughout the first half by a resolute Brighton side.

Seagulls manager Graham Potter said: “They’re a fantastic team, they played really well and deserved to win.

“We defended really well in the first half but we’re disappointed with how we were on the ball. We missed too many easy passes and, in the end, their quality told, even though they had a bit of fortune with the first two goals.

“You have to put it in perspective and move on. There’s no shame in losing to them, they were better than us.”