Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo smashes 20-goal mark for 16th time - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another milestone at the weekend when his treble for Manchester United made it 50 club hat-tricks, and 60 including international games.

The Portuguese star is still going strong two months after his 37th birthday, and his three goals against Norwich revived United's hopes of making the Champions League next season.

Ronaldo will be hoping to end the season with a flurry, starting against Liverpool on Tuesday night, and then star again in the World Cup for his country later in the year.

His treble against Norwich moved Ronaldo on to 99 career Premier League goals and into joint-third spot in this season's Premier League top scorer standings, with 15.

The United forward has 26 goals in total this season - the 16th consecutive season he as smashed the 20-goal milestone.

All his official goals, season by season, are in the gallery above. To see the next image, just swipe.

Ronaldo's goals for club and country

2002-03 7 goals (6 Sporting, 1 Portugal U21)

2003-4 8 goals (Manchester United 6, Portugal 2)

2004-5 16 goals (Manchester United 9, Portugal 7)

2005-6 13 goals (Manchester United 12, Portugal 1)

2006-7 28 goals (Manchester United 23, Portugal 5)

2007-8 46 goals (Manchester United 42, Portugal 4)

2008-9 25 goals (Manchester United 25, Portugal 0)

2009-10 21 goals (Real Madrid 20, Portugal 1)

2010-11 50 goals (Real Madrid 47, Portugal 3)

2011-12 66 goals (Real Madrid 58, Portugal 8)

2012-13 51 goals (Real Madrid 50, Portugal 1)

2013-14 56 goals (Real Madrid 48, Portugal 8)

2014-15 66 goals (Real Madrid 61, Portugal 5)

2015-16 55 goals (Real Madrid 51, Portugal 4)

2016-17 55 goals (Real Madrid 42, Portugal 13)

2017-18 54 goals (Real Madrid 44, Portugal 10)

2018-19 31 goals (Juventus 28, Portugal 3)

2019-20 48 goals (Juventus 37, Portugal 11)

2020-21 46 goals (Juventus 35, Portugal 11)

2021-22 26 goals (Manchester United 21, Portugal 5)