Manchester United v Norwich ratings: Ronaldo 9, Pogba 7; Gibson 4, Dowell 8

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick saved Manchester United as they made hard work of beating relegation-threatened Norwich on a day of protests against the Glazer family.

Green and gold flares filled the air along with chants against the owners before kick-off on Saturday, with thousands joining the protest organised by a recently-formed supporter group called The 1958.

Anti-Glazer songs continued throughout an Old Trafford encounter that looked set to end in a surprise draw after Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki goals cancelled out Ronaldo’s brace.

“You’re not fit to wear the shirt” bellowed some as fan discontent grew, only for star man Ronaldo to rifle home a stunning 25-yard free-kick and seal a hard-fought 3-2 win.

A first win in five weeks for Ralf Rangnick’s side was hardly a resounding response to last week’s loss at Everton, but surprise defeats for Tottenham and Arsenal injected new life into United’s top-four hopes.

