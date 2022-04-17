Relentless Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 50 club hat-tricks - in pictures

Manchester United's Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo made another addition to his illustrious list of records on Saturday as his 50th club career hat-trick and second Premier League treble of the season earned a 3-2 victory over Norwich City.

Ronaldo's strikes not only bagged under-fire United an important win, it also boosted their Champions League qualification hopes. United moved past Arsenal into fifth place, three points behind Tottenham in the table.

Ronaldo's double put the home team in command, but goals either side of half-time from Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki drew Norwich level.

David de Gea then needed to make a brilliant save to deny Pukki putting Norwich in front before Ronaldo completed his hat-trick from a free-kick.

"The results elsewhere were good. But it doesn't make sense to look to other results. We need to raise our game," said United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick's comments were understandable as the ease with which the Red Devils were opened up by the lowest scoring side in the league does not bode well for their next match against title-chasing Liverpool on Tuesday.

Even so, the spotlight is now back on Ronaldo and his incredible record, which can be seen below.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-tricks at club level

1. Manchester United v Newcastle in Premier League on January 12, 2008. (Result 6-0).

2. Real Madrid v Mallorca in La Liga, May 5, 2010 (4-1)

3. Real Madrid v Racing Santander, La Liga, October 23, 2010 (6-1)

4. Real Madrid v Athletic Club, La Liga, November 22, 2010 (5-1)

5. Real Madrid v Levante, Copa del Rey, December 22, 2010 (8-0)

6. Real Madrid v Villareal, La Liga, January 9, 2011 (4-2)

7. Real Madrid v Malaga, La Liga, March 3, 2011 (7-0)

8. Real Madrid v Sevilla, La Liga, May 7, 2011 (6-2)

9. Real Madrid v Getafe, La Liga, May 12, 2011 (4-0)

10. Real Madrid v Real Zaragoza, La Liga, August 28, 2011 (6-0)

11. Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, September 24, 2011 (6-2)

12. Real Madrid v Malaga, La Liga, October 22, 2011 (4-0)

13. Real Madrid v Osasuna, La Liga, November 6, 2011 (7-1)

14. Real Madrid v Sevilla, La Liga, December 17, 2011 (6-2)

15. Real Madrid v Levante, La Liga, February 12, 2012 (4-2)

16. Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid, La Liga, April 11, 2012 (4-1)

17. Real Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna, La Liga, September 30, 2012 (5-1)

18. Real Madrid v Ajax, Champions League, October 3, 2012 (4-1)

19. Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, Copa Del Rey, January 9, 2013 (4-0)

20. Real Madrid v Getafe, La Liga, January 27, 2013 (4-0)

21. Real Madrid v Sevilla, La Liga, February 9, 2013 (4-1)

22. Real Madrid v Galatasaray, Champions League, September 17, 2013 (6-1)

23. Real Madrid v Sevilla, La Liga, October 30, 2013 (7-3)

24. Real Madrid v Real Sociedad, La Liga, November 9, 2013 (5-1)

25. Real Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna, La Liga, September 20, 2014 (8-2)

26. Real Madrid v Elche, La Liga, September 23, 2014 (5-1)

27. Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga, October 5, 2014 (5-0)

28. Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, La Liga, December 6, 2014 (3-0)

29. Real Madrid v Granada, La Liga, April 5, 2015 (9-1)

30. Real Madrid v Sevilla, La Liga, May 2, 2015 (3-2)

31. Real Madrid v Espanyol, La Liga, May 17, 2015 (4-1)

32. Real Madrid v Getafe, La Liga, May 23, 2015 (7-3)

33. Real Madrid v Espanyol, La Liga, September 12, 2015 (6-0)

34. Real Madrid Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League, September 15, 2015 (4-0)

35. Real Madrid v Malmo, Champions League, December 8, 2015 (8-0)

36. Real Madrid v Espanyol, La Liga, January 31, 2016 (6-0)

37. Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, La Liga, March 5, 2016 (7-1)

38. Real Madrid v Wolfsburg, Champions League, April 12, 2016 (3-0)

39. Real Madrid v Alaves, La Liga, October 29, 2016 (4-1)

40. Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid, La Liga, November 19, 2016 (3-0)

41. Real Madrid v Kashima Antlers, Clubs World Cup, December 18, 2016 (4-2)

42. Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, Champions League, April 18, 2017 (4-2)

43. Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid, Champions League, May 2, 2017 (3-0)

44. Real Madrid v Real Sociedad, La Liga, February 10, 2018 (5-2)

45. Real Madrid v Girona, La Liga, March 18, 2018 (6-3)

46. Juventus v Atletico Madrid, Champions League, March 12, 2019 (3-0)

47. Juventus v Cagliari, Serie A, January 6, 2020 (4-0)

48. Juventus v Cagliari, Serie A, March 14, 2021 (3-1)

49. Manchester United v Tottenham, Premier League, March 12, 2022 (3-2)

50. Manchester United v Norwich, Premier League, April 16, 2022 (3-2)