Klopp not thinking about quadruple as Liverpool take on Manchester City again

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists the season cannot be considered a success unless the club win more trophies.

The Reds have already lifted the League Cup and now face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Liverpool also have a Champions League clash against Villarreal later this month, with the club having reached a third major semi-final in the same season for the first time in history.

They enter the FA Cup clash against City on the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Premier League, which leaves Pep Guardiola's team just one point ahead of Liverpool with seven games left.

But Klopp believes the results will not count for much if they cannot claim more silverware.

"Imagine if we had done the same for five years, heh? That would be great! Three semi-finals and winning nothing. The world is not ready for this kind of success..." Klopp was quoted as saying by the Press Association.

"I'm really happy for the boys. It is so difficult to do something that our fathers and grandfathers didn't do already.

"This specific thing, nobody did it in this club so it is really special. But, yeah... I know if that is the success this year, it will not be seen as success in the future."

Klopp was asked whether he considered the clash against City at Wembley as their biggest game and whether it could affect their mindset for the remainder of the campaign.

"No. We don't know. We don't think about the quadruple," he added.

"Imagine if I was to sit here and you would not ask me about it but I would just constantly start referring to the quadruple. If I did that you would think I was completely mad.

"It is massive, huge, brutal. But we get nothing from it because three days later we play against Manchester United [in the Premier League]."

Meanwhile, Manchester City will take a late call on Kevin De Bruyne's participation in Saturday's semi-final after the midfielder was unable to train due to stitches in his calf, manager Guardiola said.

De Bruyne was substituted in the second half of their Champions League quarter-final match at Atletico Madrid and Guardiola said both the Belgian and defender Kyle Walker - who hobbled off with a leg injury - did not train.

"He has stitches in his calf, it is not a muscular injury," Guardiola said.

"We will see tomorrow about De Bruyne and Walker. Walker had a big twist but is getting better. (Defender) Ruben Dias trained today and we will see about him."

City are playing three days after the second leg in Madrid where a draw helped them qualify for the Champions League semi-finals and the squad trained at second-tier Millwall instead to avoid travelling from Manchester to London.

Guardiola said that the intense schedule did not help either, adding that complaining about it was a losing battle as they were at the mercy of broadcasters who decide the schedule.

"We can only dream about better conditions. We have to adapt to the broadcaster's demands," Guardiola said. "We travelled here directly from Madrid... I have said to the players that I do not want any excuses.

"Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho - they have all said the same, but you must adapt. It's not going to change, broadcasters will always be there. Do whatever you want as I am too busy preparing my team."