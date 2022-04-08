Premier League predictions: Man City and Liverpool all square, Tottenham win again

This weekend sees Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool clash at the Etihad Stadium.

City lead the way but have seen their lead whittled down to just one point by the relentless winning machine that is Jurgen Klopp's Merseyside outfit.

In October's corresponding fixture, a deflected late strike by Kevin de Bruyne earned City a 2-2 draw that also saw Mohamed Salah set up one goal for Sadio Mane and score a sensational second himself.

The latest round of fixtures begins on Friday night when Newcastle United take on Wolves at St James' Park.

Saturday kicks off with Everton against Manchester United at Goodison Park, followed by Arsenal's home game with Brighton, Southampton versus Chelsea on the south coast and Watford against Leeds United at Vicarage Road. Aston Villa's clash with Tottenham Hotspur is the day's late game.

Sunday starts with Brentford's game in the capital with West Ham United, Leicester City entertaining Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium and Norwich City's game with Burnley at Carrow Road. The top-of-the-table clash in Manchester brings the weekend's proceedings to a close.

