Mohamed Salah back training with Liverpool following World Cup heartache - in pictures

Mohamed Salah was back on the training pitch with his Liverpool teammates this week just days after his World Cup dream was ended.

Salah missed from the spot during Egypt's controversial shoot-out defeat to Senegal on Tuesday when his Reds teammate Sadio Mane scored the winning kick.

The Pharaohs were left furious after Senegal fans shined green laser pointers at Salah as he went up to take his penalty. Egypt also accused opposition supporters of racially abusing their players.

Salah has since raised doubts about his future with the national team after their failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

But the attacker must now shift his focus back on to club football as Liverpool attempt to complete a remarkable trophy quadruple.

They already have the League Cup in the bag and Liverpool - who take on Watford at Anfield on Saturday - sit just one point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

This month, Jurgen Klopp's side take on Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and City in the FA Cup last four.

