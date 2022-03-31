Premier League predictions: Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all win big

All eyes back on club football as the latest international break comes to an end

Gareth Cox
Mar 31, 2022
And we're back! The last international break of the season is over and our attention turns once again to various battles at the top and bottom of the Premier League.

Manchester City's lead over Liverpool at the top is now down to one point, while the race for the final Champions League spots is hotting up nicely with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham all still hoping to force their way into the top four.

At the bottom, Norwich, Burnley and Watford sit in the relegation zone although the likes of Everton, Leeds United and Brentford are still looking nervously over their shoulders.

Kicking off a run of seven games on Saturday is Liverpool against Watford at Anfield, followed by Brighton versus Norwich on the south coast, Burnley's clash with Manchester City at Turf Moor and Chelsea's home match with Brentford.

Leeds tackle Southampton at Elland Road, Wolves and Aston Villa battle in a Midlands derby, while Manchester United against Leicester City at Old Trafford brings the day's action to a close.

On Sunday, West Ham entertain Everton and Tottenham take on Newcastle United in the capital while Monday sees Crystal Palace face Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

You can see out predictions for this weekend's games in the gallery above.

Updated: March 31, 2022, 3:05 AM
Premier LeagueManchester CityLiverpoolTottenham Hotspur
