Mohamed Salah's Egypt future in doubt after World Cup agony

Mohamed Salah has raised doubts about his future with Egypt after their agonising failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

In a video released by Egypt's ministry of youth and sports, the Liverpool star said was proud of the Pharoahs “whether I'm here or not".

READ MORE Salah and Mahrez absence leaves Qatar World Cup without region's top stars

Egypt were beaten by Senegal in their World Cup play-off in midweek, losing out in a penalty shoot-out after the two-leg tie finished all square.

The video shows Salah addressing his teammates in the locker room after their defeat, saying: “I told the players yesterday [before the match] that I am proud to have played with them, and that they're among the best I have played with.

“There isn't much to say, but it has been an honour to play with you, whether or not I'm here.”

Salah's comments are being interpreted in Egypt as a signal he may be ready to retire from international football.

The 29-year-old started his career with the national team in 2011 and has 84 caps, scoring 47 goals.

One of his standout achievements was scoring a last-moment goal in the 2017 World Cup qualifiers against Congo, sending Egypt to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Salah's 20 Premier League goals for Liverpool in 2021-22

Expand Autoplay 1. Mohamed Salah's first goal of the season came in Liverpool's first game of the season, a 3-0 victory at newly promoted Norwich City on August 14. Reuters

On Tuesday, Salah blazed a penalty over the crossbar in the shoot-out with Senegal, and his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane then scored the winner.

It is the second time in two months that the Pharoahs have lost out to Senegal after the Africa Cup of Nations final in February, in a match that also ended in a penalty shoot-out.

Salah will be hoping to put his international heartbreak behind him on Saturday and return to action with Liverpool in the Premier League, when they host relegation-threatened Watford.