Ronaldo leads the attack after superb hat-trick: Premier League team of the week

The 2021/22 Premier League season is most certainly at its business end and after what seemed to be a cakewalk to the title for Manchester City, Liverpool have mounted a serious challenge to the reigning champions.

Jurgen Klopp's side applied pressure to City by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in this round's first fixture on Saturday afternoon, before Pep Guardiola's team were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace in the last game on Monday night. The gap is now four points and Liverpool can reduce it to just one by winning their game in hand.

In between those two fixtures, Brentford boosted their survival hopes by beating struggling Burnley 2-0 and Manchester United edged past Tottenham 3-2 thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

On Sunday, Chelsea put aside their ongoing, owner-related troubles to beat Newcastle United 1-0 after a late goal from Kai Havertz, while Everton's problems deepened with a 1-0 home defeat by Wolves. Jesse Marsch earned his first win as Leeds United manager, courtesy of Joe Gelhardt's injury-time winner against Norwich City, Watford claimed a vital 2-1 victory at Southampton, and West Ham beat Aston Villa 2-1 with Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko scoring an emotional goal.

Arsenal then won for a fifth straight game after beating Leicester City 2-0 in Sunday's late match, and on Monday Palace held on for a point against champions City.

