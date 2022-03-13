Superb Kai Havertz goal earns Chelsea late victory against Newcastle United

A superb Kai Havertz goal earned Chelsea a last-gasp win over in-form Newcastle United in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's side looked to be heading for a frustrating goalless draw after coming up against a well-drilled Newcastle defensive performance when the German attacker intervened in the 89th minute.

A sublime ball over the defence by Jorginho was taken down with an equally brilliant first touch and low finish from Havertz.

But Newcastle could rightly argue that Havertz should not have been on the field after catching defender Dan Burn in the face with a flying elbow in the first half.

The Magpies were also denied what looked a certain penalty in the second period when Trevoh Chalobah grabbed a hold of Jacob Murphy's shirt in the penalty area.

But it was Chelsea who ran out winners in what the first game at Stamford Bridge since Blues' Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

Just as had happened in Chelsea's 3-1 away win over Norwich on Thursday, a small section of fans chanted Abramovich's name, for a brief period in the second half.

While Blues bosses continued lobbying Downing Street for a relaxation of Chelsea’s new operating licence, manager Thomas Tuchel battled to keep collective squad minds on football matters.

Two prospective Blues owners were even in the crowd, with both Nick Candy and Martin Broughton among those to witness Havertz’s late moment of magic.

“Everyone enjoyed this last minute, for players and fans it was a nice feeling,” said Havertz after the match.

“We – the players – are in a good situation, really, we feel bad for everyone else. We know this situation is not all about football, there are a lot more important things than us.

"We try to put a smile on the faces. When you see the emotion that came out after this goal, it is what everyone needed today.

“We are very privileged to do our job, a lot of people in the world are feeling a lot worse than us. We are just try to do our job, be professional and give them a good feeling.”

The best chance of a tight first half came when Miguel Almiron, starting a game for the first time this year, saw a powerful volley from the edge of the area saved by Edouard Mendy.

But the big moment of the opening period came when Havertz caught Burn in the face with an elbow, leaving the big defender needing treatment for a cut.

The January signing from Brighton made it clear to the German what he felt about the challenge after eventually getting back to his feet.

The other controversial moment came in the second half when Murphy had his shirt clearly pulled by Chalobah who then bundled over the Newcastle winger.

“Could have been a red but not going to shout from rooftops but the penalty with the use of VAR I cannot understand that has not been given or the ref has not been asked to go to the monitor and review his decision,” said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose team lost for the first time this year. “That makes a mockery of VAR.”

Chelsea’s first effort on target did not come until the 76th minute, when Havertz headed Hakim Ziyech’s teasing cross straight at Martin Dubravka.

But there was no such sloppy finishing a minute from time when the German showed beautiful control to bring down Jorginho's pass and give the Newcastle goalkeeper no chance this time.

And Havertz nearly had another minutes later but Dubravka managed to deflect his strike on to the crossbar.

Chelsea stay third, but are now only seven points behind second-placed Liverpool and 10 adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Asked about his future after the Newcastle game, Tuchel offered a guarantee over his short-term future, but the reply left some room for manoeuvre.

“There's no doubt I stay until the end of the season. We just have to wait day by day because everything can change,” he said.

“The club is for sale but hopefully it goes through. So day-by-day, which is a good way to live your life.”

Newcastle, beaten for the first time in nine Premier League matches, are 14th, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

“Our pressing was good in the first half,” added Howe. “We faded a bit in the second half, which is understandable, with the players we have out. We got too deep and they punished us.

“We are still in a relegation battle. Under no illusion we have to respond and we are looking forward to some big games ahead.”