West Ham v Wolves player ratings: Rice 8, Soucek 7; Trincao 5, Marcal 6

West Ham revived their top four hopes after Tomas Soucek's second-half goal sealed a 1-0 victory over the Wolves on Sunday.

David Moyes' side, who drew their previous two matches, climbed into fifth place with 45 points from 27 games, above Arsenal on goal difference and two behind fourth-placed Manchester United thanks to Soucek's 59th-minute goal.

Wolves, who conceded twice late on to lose 2-1 to Arsenal on Thursday, had plenty of possession but were unable to seriously test home keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Moyes had said before the game that he wanted to see more goals from Michail Antonio and Soucek.

Striker Antonio has not found the net since New Year's Day while Soucek, who scored 10 goals from midfield last season, had been stuck on three this term.

The two combined for the only goal of the match just before the hour mark, with Czech international Soucek prodding Antonio's cross past Jose Sa.

The Hammers have not finished in the top four of the English top flight since the 1985/86 season.

