Chelsea 'praying for peace' in Ukraine

Chelsea are "praying for peace" in Ukraine amid the worsening situation in the country.

The Premier League club issued a statement on the ongoing conflict a day after owner Roman Abramovich decided to step aside.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire announced on Saturday he was handing the "stewardship and care" of Chelsea to the club's foundation trustees, but will remain as owner.

Chelsea, who play Liverpool in Sunday's Carabao Cup final, reacted to the conflict by releasing a short statement on their website.

It read: "The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace."

Chelsea's senior leadership set-up will not change, it is understood, with chairman Bruce Buck now the west London club's most senior figure.

"During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities," read a statement from Abramovich.

"I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values.

"That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans."