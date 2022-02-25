Arsenal revive top four hopes after dramatic comeback against Wolves

Arsenal scored twice in the final minutes to clinch a dramatic 2-1 win against Wolves and revived their Premier League top-four hopes on Thursday.

It has been a stunning turnaround for the Gunners after they made the worst start to a season in 67 years with three consecutive defeats.

Arsenal's third straight league victory moved them up to fifth place and are now just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Also, their tally of 14 league wins from September is only behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta's team fell behind after Hwang Hee-chan's early goal at the Emirates Stadium in what was an important match between top four contenders.

But Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to equalise in the 82nd minute before Wolves keeper Jose Sa deflected Alexandre Lacazette's shot into his own net in the final seconds.

"When you win the match after going 1-0 down against Wolves, it is really difficult but we did it. A really important win for this," Arteta said.

"After three defeats in the first three games we had to avoid relegation. You just have to be consistent with your vision and the way you prepare and believe the result will come. At the end of May we want to be fighting for those places."

Arteta said Lacazette's efforts summed up the team's display this season.

"That is what we need as a team. Now we are building a team with a lot of young talent and new players and they need those experiences.

"I said to them at half-time, if you want to be in the top at the end of May we are going to have to overturn results maybe two, three or four times and today was an opportunity.

"I'm especially happy when a player makes an individual error that costs a goal and the team can put that aside and win the match and everybody is talking about it."

Hee-chan took advantage of a poor back pass by defender Gabriel to score into an empty net in the 10th minute, putting Wolves on course to leapfrog Arsenal into fifth place.

But club-record signing Pepe came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal of the season with a smart turn and finish in the 82nd. And Pepe turned provider in injury time, exchanging passes with Lacazette to set the French striker through on goal.

His shot appeared to be heading wide but deflected off Sa’s outstretched hand and into net to complete the turnaround for Arteta’s side.

For Wolves, it was the first time since November 2018 that they lost a league game after scoring first — a streak of 45 matches.