Dusan Vlahovic's perfect debut: Champions League team of the week

Dusan Vlahovic needed just 31 seconds to show Europe why Juventus chose him to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Serbia striker had a dream debut in the Champions League on Tuesday, scoring a superb goal after his first contact with the ball in a 1-1 draw at Villarreal.

His goal had the elements of strikes that only players of Ronaldo’s caliber can pull off, combining power, a sense of the moment and that extra dose of confidence that means no scoring chance, however slim, should go to waste.

An imperious performance at the back by the ageless Thiago Silva and an energetic all-action display in midfield by N'Golo Kante powered Chelsea to a last-16 first-leg win over Lille.

Joao Felix led the line in the absence of Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann from the Atletico Madrid line-up, scoring a superb diving head against Manchester United.

But the Spaniards had to settle for a 1-1 draw in their match at Wanda Metrapolitano after substitute Anthony Elanga equalised with 10 minutes remaining.

