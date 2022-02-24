Liverpool vs Leeds United player ratings: Salah 9, Matip 8; James 3, Raphina 1

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is no point in focusing on chasing Manchester City as the Premier League table can change so quickly.

The 6-0 demolition of Leeds United – the club’s biggest home win since September 2007 – lifted the Reds to within three points of the defending champions and current leaders.

It also boosted their goal difference so they are now four ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side having played the same number of games but by the time Liverpool play the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, City could be six points ahead again.

That is why Klopp is not focusing on the table, merely on squeezing as much out of his players as he can.

“Honestly we don’t chase City, we try to win our football games,” he said after Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both scored twice and centre-backs Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk also registered goals to plunge Leeds further into relegation trouble.

“The thing is now we have the cup final at the weekend, City play [Everton] and they might probably win this game and it’s six points again before we play the next Premier League game.

“We don’t have to count these things. We just have to win the game.”