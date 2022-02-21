Salah scores goal 150 and Kane torments City: Premier League team of the week

Kane double leads Tottenham to 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium as Liverpool close gap on leaders

Richard Jolly
Feb 21, 2022
Harry Kane served up one of the performances of the season in Tottenham's 3-2 win at Manchester City.

The Spurs striker was a wanted man at the Etihad Stadium in the summer, but City will be glad to se the back of him after his brace helped Tottenham halt a slide of three straight league defeats.

He may not have got on the scoresheet, but Kane's teammate Son Heung-min was equally as impressive. The South Korean, so often the scourge of City, set up two of Spurs' three goals as Antonio Conte's side pulled off a thrilling victory.

Mohamed Salah celebrated another milestone in Liverpool's home win over Norwich City.

The Egyptian forward brought up 150 goals for the Reds as Jurgen Klopp's side came back from a goal down to triumph 3-1 at Anfield.

Manchester United put reports of a dressing-room rift behind them with a 4-2 win away at Leeds United.

While there were some inspired tactical changes from Ralf Rangnick, playmaker Bruno Fernandes was instrumental with the Portuguese's header deep into first-half injury time capping a superb individual display.

To see who else makes this week's best XI, scroll through the photo gallery above.

Updated: February 21st 2022, 5:14 AM
LiverpoolTottenham HotspurMohamed SalahHarry Kane
