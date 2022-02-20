Manchester United ratings v Leeds: Pogba 8, Fred 8, Ronaldo 6

Manchester United fought their way back to defeat Leeds 4-2 thanks to second-half goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga in a thriller at Elland Road on Sunday.

Ralf Rangnick's visitors took the lead in the 34th minute, with captain Harry Maguire heading home to score his side's first league goal from a corner all season.

Amid torrential rain, Bruno Fernandes - who had scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture earlier this season - sent another header into the net in the first-half stoppage time.

The contest seemed done and dusted but Leeds turned the match on its head with two goals in less than a minute early in the second. Spanish forward Rodrigo's cross looped over United custodian David de Gea and into the net before Dan James squared for Leeds substitute Raphinha to level at the far post.

Manchester United had the last laugh, though, as Fred put his side in front 20 minutes from time before Elanga settled the contest with a late fourth.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.