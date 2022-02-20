Manchester United ratings v Leeds: Pogba 8, Fred 8, Ronaldo 6

Second-half goals from substitutes Fred and Elanga seal 4-2 victory at Elland Road

Andy Mitten
Feb 20, 2022
v.1.0 alpha

Manchester United fought their way back to defeat Leeds 4-2 thanks to second-half goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga in a thriller at Elland Road on Sunday.

Ralf Rangnick's visitors took the lead in the 34th minute, with captain Harry Maguire heading home to score his side's first league goal from a corner all season.

Read more
'Outstanding' Mohamed Salah's record 150th Liverpool goal sinks Norwich

Amid torrential rain, Bruno Fernandes - who had scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture earlier this season - sent another header into the net in the first-half stoppage time.

The contest seemed done and dusted but Leeds turned the match on its head with two goals in less than a minute early in the second. Spanish forward Rodrigo's cross looped over United custodian David de Gea and into the net before Dan James squared for Leeds substitute Raphinha to level at the far post.

Manchester United had the last laugh, though, as Fred put his side in front 20 minutes from time before Elanga settled the contest with a late fourth.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: February 20th 2022, 6:49 PM
Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueLeeds UnitedCristiano Ronaldo
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Man United ratings v Leeds: Pogba 8, Fred 8, Ronaldo 6Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Fred and Elanga inspire Manchester United to galvanising victoryStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Al Jazira’s title defence dealt severe blow by Al Nasr
An image that illustrates this article Man City vs Tottenham ratings: Sterling 6, Dias 4; Kane 10, Son 8Story gallery icon