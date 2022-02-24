Man United player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Elanga 8, Ronaldo and Pogba 4

Ralf Rangnick told his Manchester United team to play with the same care-free attitude as Anthony Elanga after the 19-year-old salvaged a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Elanga came on as a substitute in the 75th minute and scored in the 80th, after Atletico had dominated the majority of their Champions League last-16 first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

But the draw felt like a victory for United, who were woeful in the first half yet escaped with a result that puts them in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals.

"In all the games he has played, he shows he is playing with passion and fun," Rangnick said. "He is just enjoying himself on the pitch, he is aware of his weapons and he wants to show his weapons.

"Not just with the goal he scored, he had three or four great runs. Atletico had problems with this approach. We have to show this in other positions as well, one or two other players, in every single position. If we want to go through we have to play like that."

United failed to have a single touch in the Atletico penalty area in the first 45 minutes and trailed to a seventh-minute Joao Felix header.

"After the performance in the first half, it could only get better," Rangnick told BT Sport.

Elanga raced onto Bruno Fernandes' through ball, skipped away from Reinildo Mandava's challenge and slid a finish into the far corner.

"I think it was my first touch as well," Elanga said.

"I have dreamt of moments like this, scoring in the Champions League against top European teams like Atletico Madrid, it's a dream come true.

"It is only the first half of the tie, we have to be ready for the second half at Old Trafford."

