Premier League predictions: Man City stuff Spurs, Liverpool hammer Norwich

Leaders Manchester City will look to maintain their winning momentum as they seek to retain the Premier League crown when Tottenham visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs pulled off a smash-and-grab against City on the opening day, but City's march towards a sixth Premier League title under Abu Dhabi ownership since has been relentless.

READ MORE Tottenham's Harry Kane has point to prove as he faces former suitors Manchester City

City are nine points clear of Liverpool, who will look to follow up Wednesday's victory over Inter Milan by putting struggling Norwich City to the sword.

Saturday's fixtures kick off with Newcastle United in the almost unheard of position of looking for a fourth Premier League win on the spin when they travel to West Ham United.

News of Kieran Trippier's foot injury will have come as a huge blow for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. The England defender has been responsible for an uptick in results since his January move from Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal will look to avenge their opening night defeat to promoted Brentford when the Bees travel to the Emirates Stadium; Aston Villa entertain relegation-haunted Watford, bottom-club Burnley travel to Brighton, Southampton welcome Everton and newly-minted Fifa Club World Cup champions Chelsea have a tough trip across town to Crystal Palace.

On Sunday, Manchester united will look to put reports of a rift between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo behind them with victory at Leeds United while Wolves v Leicester closes out this matchday.

To see our Premier League predictions, scroll through the photo gallery above.