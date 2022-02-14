Key defender Kieran Trippier in injury blow for Newcastle United

Newcastle United have suffered a blow in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League after key defender Kieran Trippier suffered a fractured bone in his foot.

Trippier, who joined in a £12 million ($16.2m) pound deal from Spanish side Atletico Madrid at the start of the January transfer window, limped off just after half-time during the team's 1-0 home win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The 31-year-old right-back had scored what turned out to be the winning goal at St James' Park, the second consecutive game that Trippier had found the net from a free-kick, following his superb strike in the 3-1 win over Everton.

“Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot,” the club said in a statement giving no time frame for his absence.

The usual recovery time from such an injury is at least six weeks but it is more likely to be an even longer spell on the sidelines.

Trippier has made an immediate impact on Tyneside, quickly becoming a fans' favourite, helping the team secure three league victories in a row. He took over the captaincy against Villa with Jamaal Lascelles missing due to illness.

Newcastle now sit 17th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone but the news of the England defender's injury will take the shine off what has been a huge upturn in form of late.

The Magpies' next match is away to West Ham United on Saturday that is followed by another trip to London when they take on Brentford.

March's fixture list sees Eddie Howe's team face Brighton at St James' Park, Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, followed by another home game, this time against Crystal Palace.

An optimistic scenario would see Trippier back for the trip to his former club Tottenham Hotspur at the start of April but a longer period out is more likely.

Defender Dan Burn — another January signing who produced a man-of-the-match performance on his debut against Villa — highlighted Trippier's importance to the team after the match.

“Tripps is a different level of quality that we probably haven’t had here for a long time,” Burn said before his teammate's diagnosis. “He’s won La Liga, he’s a regular England international and he shows it, and the lads feed off him.”