Newcastle v Everton player ratings: Trippier 8; Saint-Maximin 9, Gordon 7, Alli 3

Newcastle United are out of the Premier League relegation zone following their 3-1 win over Everton on Tuesday.

Eddie Howe's side fell behind when Jamaal Lascelles scored an unfortunate own goal in the 37th minute after debutant Matty Targett had cleared a Mason Holgate shot off the goalline.

But the lead lasted less than a minute after Holgate was equally unlucky when he bundled into his own net following a powerful Lascelles header that had cracked the crossbar.

Ryan Fraser put Newcastle in front when he poked home in the 56th minute for his first Premier League goal for the Magpies after excellent work by man-of-the-match Allan Saint-Maximin.

Kieran Trippier put the icing on the cake with a brilliant 25-yard free-kick with 10 minutes to go. Substitute Jacob Murphy almost made it four but his strike bounced back off the post.

Newcastle are up the 17th, one point and one place behind Everton, who have a game in hand on the black and whites.

“I think it was a tight game, it was a tough game,” said Howe. “The first half was even, the second half we were the better team and created the better chances.

“It created a really good feeling around the stadium and supporters played their part. It gave us a good feeling and we built on that.

“It was nice to have that two goal cushion, which we haven't had. I felt we looked like a creative force.

“There is a good feeling in the dressing room, confidence levels are building.”

Everton's new manager Frank Lampard admitted the opposite was true of his players. “Of course the players' confidence levels are low — it smacks you in the face,” he said.

“When I came to the club it was on a bad run of results. There is no magic wand to fix that. This is the Premier League — it's tough.

“The only thing to do is work hard and look forward.”

