Kurt Zouma taunted by fans as Newcastle continue revival

Newcastle United continued their resurgence on Saturday with a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw at top-four hopefuls West Ham.

Joe Willock cancelled out Craig Dawson’s header as the Magpies made it six Premier League games unbeaten.

However, the spotlight was firmly on West Ham defender Kurt Zouma who was taunted by Newcastle fans, with inflatable cat toys waved at him at the London Stadium.

France international Zouma pulled out of last weekend's draw at Leicester, having fallen ill before kick-off. However, Newcastle supporters showed no mercy to the 27-year-old, who was making his second Premier League appearance since a video emerged that showed him kicking and slapping his pet cat.

Zouma was fined two weeks' wages by West Ham and dropped by sponsors Adidas. The former Chelsea centre-back issued an apology but his behaviour continues to be condemned.

Despite the outcry, West Ham manager David Moyes chose to play Zouma against Watford immediately after the video went viral.

Zouma was loudly booed by Newcastle fans throughout the match on Saturday.

On the pitch, there was more bad news for West Ham as they were booed off after their bid for a top four finish in the Premier League suffered a blow.

West Ham remain fifth, one point behind Manchester United having played a game more. Newcastle stay fourth bottom, having moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a sixth successive unbeaten league game.

"When I saw it go in I was so delighted. It’s been a long time coming," Willock told BT Sport.

"I'm happy to score and help the team. That's how football is – it never goes how you want it to go. I've tried to stick to my task and take on board what the manager wanted me to do."

Newcastle have spent most of the season in the relegation zone and continued to struggle after Eddie Howe succeeded Steve Bruce in November but they have turned a corner and travelled to East London on a run of three consecutive victories.

Their revival has been fuelled by major investment in the transfer window following their takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund although Willock also credited Howe for their transformation.

"He's a brilliant manager and a brilliant person. He’s a manager we all trust and we all buy into what he wants to do. Long may it continue," added Willock.

"I thought we brought our game plan to them. We were very dominant in the first half and had moments in the second half. It shows how far we’ve come and how much the manager has instilled into us."