Fabinho the goalscorer and Raheem Sterling shines: Premier League team of the week

Wins for Manchester City and Liverpool while West Ham leave it late to claim a point at Leicester City

Richard Jolly
Feb 14, 2022
Raheem Sterling scored the fifth hat-trick of his career to power Manchester City to a comfortable victory over Norwich City.

The England forward, 27, took his Premier League tally to 10 goals for the season thanks to a brilliant individual display that opened up a 12-point lead at the top for City.

Closest challengers Liverpool cut the gap to nine points on Sunday when they saw off a spirited Burnley at a wet and windy Turf Moor.

Fabinho is fast reinventing himself as a goalscorer, with the Brazilian midfielder's strike settling the contest.

Elsewhere their were wins for Newcastle United and Wolves, while Frank Lampard was able to savour a first victory as Everton manager.

To see who makes this week's Premier League best XI, check out the picture gallery above.

