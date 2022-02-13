Everton v Leeds player ratings: Coleman 8, Van de Beek 7; Dallas 5, Meslier 6

Donny van de Beek's impressive performance fired Everton to a 3-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday, handing manager Frank Lampard his first Premier League win since taking charge at the end of last month..

The 24-year-old on-loan Manchester United midfielder controlled the game and played a part in Everton's opener that was scored by Seamus Coleman.

"I thought Donny van de Beek was great. To play like that at home - his calmness, work rate and intelligence was great," Lampard said.

"I think he can do different roles and that's why I moved so quickly to get him. He played in a double number six today and has the talent to link and get us through the lines. He's a goal threat too, so that was one of the big pulls of bringing him in."

Everton secured just their second league win in 16 games in Lampard's home debut.

The Toffees looked transformed from the start and took the lead in the 10th minute when Coleman powered in a header for his first goal in 80 games.

That was followed by another rare goalscorer as centre-back Michael Keane headed in from Anthony Gordon's corner.

Victory moved Everton five points clear of the relegation zone and within a point of Leeds with a game in hand.

