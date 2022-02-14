Tottenham v Wolves player ratings: Lloris 5, Kane 6; Sa 8, Jimenez 7

Wolves took advantage of dreadful Tottenham Hotspur defending to win 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday and strengthen their hopes of a top-four finish.

The visitors scored both their goals in the opening 18 minutes, through Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker, to lay the foundations of the victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jimenez gave Wolves the perfect start in the sixth minute, the Mexican volleying home after Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris weakly spilled Dendoncker's effort.

If that was an ugly goal to concede, there was worse to come for Tottenham as they imploded in the 18th minute.

Lloris was involved again with a woeful pass to Ben Davies, prompting the defender to gift possession to Wolves.

Daniel Podence's shot was deflected on to the post by Davinson Sanchez and Dendoncker bundled in from close-range.

Not many will have fancied Wolves’ chances of competing for the Champions League places this season but they are now much in the running after moving above Spurs and into seventh place.

It was not until the final 20 minutes that Antonio Conte's team looked like they were going to add to the measly eight away goals Wolves have conceded this term and were booed off at gull-time.

“The problem is that you cannot buy the winning mentality,” Conte said after his team's third defeat in a row. “There are players that are more open and they understand the process quickly, other players need more time to understand this.

“Winning mentality in my opinion means, when you play, [thinking], ‘I am ready to kill you and to live.' This is the difference in every duel, every second ball, every set-piece. When you show better desire than your opponent, when you understand the defeats have to hurt you a lot, not a little. This is not simple.”

