Burnley v Liverpool ratings: Rodriguez 4, Pope 6; Becker 8, Salah 5

Jurgen Klopp lauded Liverpool's tenacity in difficult conditions as the Reds defeated Burnley 1-0 on Sunday's thanks to Fabinho's first half goal.

Liverpool were far from their best as Klopp rotated his side with one eye on Wednesday's Champions League match at Inter Milan.

Read more Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel savours 'incomparable' Fifa Club World Cup triumph

The hosts initially fared better but their wastefulness proved costly as midfielder Fabinho bundled in what proved to be the winner five minutes before the break.

Liverpool then dug in defensively, with goalkeeper Alisson standing firm to see out a sixth straight win in all competitions. Klopp's team did just enough to cut the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League to nine points with a game in hand.

"Everything today was set up to be a banana skin for us. The balls in the air were so tricky to defend because the wind came from all directions. We played the circumstances rather than suffered from them," said Klopp.

"We have to work incredibly hard and that is what the boys did. We made our shirts dirty. I am really happy because I know how difficult it is to come here."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.