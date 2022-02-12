Manchester United v Southampton ratings: Ronaldo 5, Maguire 4; Broja 8, Forster 9

There was more frustration for Manchester United as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton on Saturday.

For the third straight game, United allowed a 1-0 half-time lead slip as Che Adams earned the Saints a deserved point.

United moved level on points with fourth-placed West Ham. However, Arsenal are just a point behind with two games in hand, while Tottenham have played three fewer games and are four points back.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal drought continued when he thought he had scored a late winner for United, only for his close-range strike to be ruled out for offside.

The Portuguese star has now failed to score in last six appearances in all competitions. The last time he had a longer lean patch without a goal at club level was a run of seven games in 2008 and 2009.

"We are conceding fewer goals than before but it doesn't help when you don't score more than one," manager Ralf Rangnick said. "We should have been two or three goals up after 20 minutes again.

"Then after two minutes [of the second half] exactly what happened at Burnley happened again, we conceded early in second half after being in possession. It is very frustrating for me and the players. It is a major problem, along with our goals."

