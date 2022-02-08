Manchester United top Europe's net spending table over past 10 years - in pictures

Clubs from Europe’s top five leagues have been ranked in order of net transfer spending over the past 10 years.

Fourteen Premier League clubs make the top 20, including Manchester United and Manchester City, who sit at the top of the pile in first and second spots, respectively.

United have a net spend of more than €1 billion for the decade, while City have shelled out €984 million on balance.

The big-spending teams completing the top five are Paris Saint-Germain (€941m net), Barcelona (€650m) and Arsenal (€583m).

Other Premier League clubs in the top 20 include Everton (€429m), Aston Villa (€424m), Chelsea (€413m), West Ham (€374m), Liverpool (€347m) and Newcastle (€339m).

According to the report by the CIES Football Observatory, Spanish giants Real Madrid sit way down the table with a miserly net spend of just €179m, having laid out €1,163bn but recouped €984m in sales.

