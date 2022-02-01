Tottenham's double swoop on Juventus and the 10 biggest deals on deadline day

The 2021/22 winter transfer window closed on Monday night as clubs across the world moved to complete last-minute deals and boost their squads for the remainder of the season.

Tottenham, under new manager Antonio Conte, completed two of the biggest transfers of the day with a double swoop on Juventus, while Premier League champions Manchester City got their deal for young Argentine forward Julian Alvarez over the line.

Saudi-backed Newcastle United concluded a busy window with the signing of Dan Burn from Brighton and Burnley appear to have signed a like-for-like replacement for Chris Wood, who moved to St James' Park earlier in the window, with the arrival of Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg.

Dele Alli could ultimately prove to be the biggest deal of the day after the England midfielder left Tottenham for Everton, but the £40 million ($53.8m) fee is all tied up in future add-ons and bonuses, with Alli moving to Goodison Park on an initial free transfer.

With no more deals to be made until the summer, the photo gallery above looks at the biggest transfers from deadline day. All fees and figures have been sourced from transfermarkt.com.