Alli, Eriksen, Bentancur, Van de Beek: Transfer deadline day round-up

New Everton manager Frank Lampard has agreed a transfer deadline-day deal to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur.

Lampard, who was only unveiled at Goodison Park on Monday, has moved swiftly to bring in the 25-year-old who has seen his career stall in recent years.

It is believed Everton will not have to pay an initial fee for the former England regular but reports suggest that the cost could eventually rise to £40 million. Lampard also brought in Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United.

READ MORE Christian Eriksen makes football return after signing deadline day deal with Brentford

Also heading for the Spurs exit is club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele who rejoined former club Lyon on loan and Giovani Lo Celso, who is heading for Villarreal on a similar deal

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, meanwhile, has raided his former club Juventus to strengthen his squad. Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, 24, signed a four-and-a-half-year deal for an initial fee of £15.9m, while Sweden winger Kulusevski, 21, joins on an 18-month loan for an £8.3m fee with an option to buy for around £29m.

Brentford have signed former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen as a free agent.

The 29-year-old, who collapsed while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer, was a free agent after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent as rules in Italy prevented him from playing with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

Eriksen had been training with former club Ajax but has now agreed terms with Brentford having completed his medical assessments.

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus. EPA

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford,” Frank said. “He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own.

“He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.”

Premier League leaders Manchester City have been active too, signing Argentina striker Julian Alvarez for £14.1m, although the 22-year-old striker is due to remain with River Plate on loan until at least July.

Alvarez, who has five caps for his country, has scored 36 goals and added 25 assists in 96 appearances for River Plate.

“Julian is a player we have monitored for some time,” City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said. “He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he’s one of the best young attacking players in South America.”

Manchester City have signed Julian Alvarez from River Plate - but the forward will remain with the Argentine club until July. AFP

Newcastle United have added to their list of January signings by bringing in Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett on loan. The Magpies have also agreed a deal for Brighton defender Dan Burn but failed in their bid to bring in Jesse Lingard on loan when Manchester United told the attacker that he will not be allowed to leave ahead of the transfer deadline. He will now be available on a free transfer this summer.

Bottom club Burnley have completed the signing of the Netherlands international Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg for a reported £12m fee.

The 6ft 6in striker has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and is set to train with his new teammates on Monday. Weghorst, capped 12 times by the Netherlands, has scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances.

Glasgow Rangers look set to announce the signing of Aaron Ramsey in one of the biggest transfer deadline-day deals in Scottish football in recent years.

Reports of Rangers’ interest began emerging on Monday morning and respected Italian journalists now state the out-of-favour Juventus midfielder has tied up a move to Ibrox.

The Wales international’s contract in Turin runs until the summer of 2023 but Rangers have apparently agreed a loan deal with an option to buy the 31-year-old in the summer.