Lampard insists there is 'a long way to go' as Everton look to salvage season

The last time Frank Lampard was in the relegation zone in the second half of a season, he was a teenager trying to break through at West Ham in the 1990s. If his first fortnight as Everton manager could end with them in the bottom three, Lampard tried to deflect suggestions Tuesday's trip to Newcastle and Saturday’s meeting with Leeds are six-pointers that could define their campaign.

“We have to stay calm,” he said. “There is a long way to go, 18 games. To put everything on these two games would be wrong.” Everton’s plight is not Lampard’s fault but he argued that as a newcomer, he is not worn down by a run of 10 defeats in 13 league games.

“We are 16th and there are reasons for that,” he said. “The good thing with being a new manager is you don’t feel the strain and pressure of it. The most important thing for me is to have a clean slate in my head. I understand the severity of the game that but also walking in fresh is hopefully something I can bring to the table.”

Lampard’s first game brought inklings of an immediate impact. He wants Everton to have more of the ball and a side who average 40 percent of possession in the Premier League had 55 percent in beating Brentford 4-1 in the FA Cup. It was the first time for almost a year Everton scored more than three goals, they were able to operate higher up the pitch and a side given a new 3-4-3 formation were receptive to his ideas.

“In terms of the style and the basics, that was a nice step in the right direction,” he said. “I have seen a hard-working, humble group. They were ready to listen, maybe lacking in confidence but that is natural. I can’t fault a player in the squad but we have big challenges ahead and it won’t always be an easy road.”

He has more players at his disposal now with Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit again. The striker tormented Lampard’s Chelsea when they lost at Goodison Park in 2019 and he said: “I love the talent and attributes he has. I am really excited to work with him.”

His loan signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek were cup-tied on Saturday and are eligible for debuts now. Former England manager Glenn Hoddle criticised Alli for his outfit in the crowd at the weekend, saying he looked “dragged off the street.” Lampard defended Alli as he argued two new attacking midfielders can play together.

“I don't care what car he drives and what clothes he wears, as long as players have the right behaviour when it comes to football, I have no worries,” he said. “Maybe Donny wears an overcoat that is longer than Dele wears, and he has a different type of jacket, but it doesn't bother me. As long as they produce on the pitch then I'm very happy. I wouldn’t bring them in if I didn’t think they could complement each other.”