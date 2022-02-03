Frank Lampard insists Dele Alli and Donny Van de Beek have point to prove at Everton

Frank Lampard believes Everton will benefit because his new signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek have a point to prove after frustrating periods at Tottenham and Manchester United.

The new Everton manager has set his sights on making an immediate impact at Goodison Park, saying he is “under no illusions” about the scale of the task as he has inherited a team with just five points from their last 13 games.

But he believes he can alter Everton’s fortunes as, after hosting Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday, he begins his return to the Premier League with six-pointers against relegation rivals Newcastle and Leeds.

Lampard has made an early difference in the transfer market, bringing in Alli for no initial fee and Van de Beek on loan. The Englishman has not scored in open play in the Premier League for two years while the Dutchman only started four top-flight games for United.

And Lampard said: “They are both very, very talented players. I have gone up against them in the past and been very impressed. Sometimes it is good to get a player who has a point to prove. I trust in their talent and trust in them as people.”

With Abdoulaye Doucoure injured, Lampard made it a priority to sign attacking midfielders. “We highlighted it and particularly Dele is a big player for the future,” he said.

Alli used to be compared to Lampard and the older man said: “It is nice for me as a coach to work with someone who has similar instincts to get forward. I think I started a bit deeper whereas Dele can be more effective from a higher position but also he is a versatile player.

“I watched Dele come through and he is a fantastic player. My job is to start with a fresh slate for him. All the attributes and talent are still there. I have to find the right environment for Dele but also to push him. The hard thing for me when he is such a big name is to do it quietly.”

Lampard is confident the players he has got have the ability to get Everton out of trouble. “I have got a lot of belief in the squad and have been watching closely from the outside. It is always different when you see them in the flesh and I have been really impressed,” he added.

“I have seen a talented group. They have maybe had a hit on the confidence as losing games can have. We are in a position the club doesn’t want to be in. I am under no illusions but I believe we can improve quickly.”

Lampard’s appointment has been positively received by supporters who did not want Roberto Martinez or Vitor Pereira to replace Rafa Benitez. “I don’t expect universal support and I hope the fans will see I have a work ethic and am going to embrace this job,” he said.

“It is a club with big ambition, huge history and a huge fan base. Everton is steeped in tradition, it is how people believe in the club. From the first moment I started speaking with Everton it was a hugely exciting challenge.”

He has appointed his former Chelsea team-mate Ashley Cole as first-team coach and kept the long-serving Duncan Ferguson on. “Duncan is a club legend and I want to tap into his knowledge,” he said.

Lampard has become the sixth manager owner Farhad Moshiri has appointed in six years but said he is not worried by the high turnover of coaches at Goodison Park. “This is the business we live in,” he said. “I am working for a great club and will give my all.”