Dusan Vlahovic, Dele Alli, Bruno Guimaraes - 90 notable January transfers in pictures

The January transfer window closed Monday evening with close to 600 deals completed and over £600 million ($807m) spent by clubs.

The highest single transfer fee paid was the £62.5 million Juventus paid Serie A rivals Fiorentina for Croatia striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Newcastle United, backed by a Saudi consortium, spent big an an effort to aid their Premier League survival. A two-tiered transfer strategy saw the Magpies sign tried-and-tested Premier League players in Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Dan Burn as well as players for the future in Bruno Guimaraes and Hugo Ekitike.

Barcelona, seemingly broke last summer, bolstered their ranks with some notable acquisitions, not least the transfer-deadline day deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left Arsenal as a free agent following a breakdown in his relationship with manager Mikel Arteta.

Tottenham and Liverpool were busy, with several comings and goings, while Scottish champions Rangers pulled off arguably the coup of the window by luring Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Ibrox on loan.

