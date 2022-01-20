Premier League predictions: Arsenal bash Burnley, Chelsea topple Tottenham

The Premier League this week sees its final round of fixtures before heading into its winter break.

From January 23 to February 7, England's top-flight players take a breather, unless on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, and there are also World Cup qualifiers for countries in North, Central and South America, Asia and Oceania. So maybe not that many, after all.

This week's Premier League schedule starts with a relegation dogfight between Watford and Norwich City at Vicarage Road.

Saturday kicks off with Everton at home to Aston Villa, then Brentford face Wolves, Leeds tackle Newcastle United, Manchester United entertain West Ham and Southampton play host to Manchester City.

Sunday starts with Arsenal versus Burnley at the Emirates Stadium, Crystal Palace face Liverpool in London, Leicester City are up against Brighton in the Midlands and finally, Chelsea tackle Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

In the gallery above, you can see our predictions for the matches. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.