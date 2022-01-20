Premier League predictions: Arsenal bash Burnley, Chelsea topple Tottenham

We pick out the winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox
Jan 20, 2022

The Premier League this week sees its final round of fixtures before heading into its winter break.

From January 23 to February 7, England's top-flight players take a breather, unless on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, and there are also World Cup qualifiers for countries in North, Central and South America, Asia and Oceania. So maybe not that many, after all.

READ MORE
Lukaku on the move, Nani back in Europe - 32 transfer deals so far in pictures

This week's Premier League schedule starts with a relegation dogfight between Watford and Norwich City at Vicarage Road.

Saturday kicks off with Everton at home to Aston Villa, then Brentford face Wolves, Leeds tackle Newcastle United, Manchester United entertain West Ham and Southampton play host to Manchester City.

Sunday starts with Arsenal versus Burnley at the Emirates Stadium, Crystal Palace face Liverpool in London, Leicester City are up against Brighton in the Midlands and finally, Chelsea tackle Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

In the gallery above, you can see our predictions for the matches. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: January 20th 2022, 4:08 AM
Manchester CityLiverpoolChelseaWest Ham United
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Conte delighted with Tottenham's fight after dramatic win at LeicesterStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Premier League predictions: Arsenal bash Burnley, Chelsea beat SpursStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Brentford v Man United ratings: Jensen 5, Toney 7; De Gea 9, Elanga 7Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in Brentford win