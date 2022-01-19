Lukaku on the move, Nani back in Europe - 32 transfer deals so far in pictures

It's been a much quieter week in the January transfer window, with few big names on the move and not nearly as much money changing hands.

While Aston Villa were busy boosting their ranks with the arrivals of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne and Newcastle United made a splash with the acquisition of Chris Wood last week, this one has failed to generate quite the same buzz.

That's not to say there have been no notable deals: former Manchester United winger Nani returned to Europe with Italian side Venezia while Diego Godin ended his stint in Serie A by swapping Cagliari for Brazil's Atletico Mineiro.

Both are 35 but still have plenty to offer: Portuguese winger Nani came off the bench to help Venezia clinch a 1-1 draw against Empoli in their bid to avoid relegation, while the wily Uruguayan defender Godin will bring plenty of experience to a Mineiro team looking to defend their Brazilian league title.

A Lukaku is also on the move, although Chelsea fans will be relieved to know it's not their record signing Romelu but older brother Jordan.

To see other notable deals made in the 2022 winter transfer window scroll through the gallery above.