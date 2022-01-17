De Bruyne shares spotlight with Leeds' hat-trick hero: Premier League team of the week

Wins for Liverpool, Manchester City and Norwich City

Richard Jolly
Jan 17, 2022

There were some eye-catching performances in the weekend's round of Premier League matches.

Kevin de Bruyne stole the show as Manchester City further increased their title hopes with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

READ MORE
Liverpool v Brentford ratings: Fabinho 8, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7; Ajer 4, Toney 5

Aston Villa pulled off a thrilling comeback against Manchester United to claim a point at Villa Park.

Jacob Murphy was involved in both Villa goals while new boy Lucas Digne enjoyed a terrific debut.

There are two Leeds United players - one of them a hat-trick hero - in this week's best XI after their huge win in the capital against West Ham United on Sunday.

To see who else makes team of the week, check out the photo gallery above.

Updated: January 17th 2022, 7:23 AM
ChelseaManchester CityLiverpoolLeeds United
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article West Ham v Leeds player ratings: Rice 7, Coufal 3; Harrison 10, Raphinha 9Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Real Madrid v Athletic ratings: Benzema 8, Modric 8; Muniain 7, Balenziaga 4Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article De Bruyne shares spotlight with Leeds' hat-trick hero: Premier League team of the weekStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Liverpool v Brentford ratings: Fabinho 8, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7; Ajer 4Story gallery icon