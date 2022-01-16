Aston Villa vs Man United player ratings: Coutinho 8, Martinez 5; Fernandes 8, De Gea 7

Coutinho makes an immediate impact on his return to the Premier League with late equaliser

Andy Mitten | 
Adam Brown
Jan 16, 2022

Steven Gerrard hailed Philippe Coutinho's dream debut for Aston Villa as the Brazil star's late equaliser capped a thrilling fightback from two goals down against Manchester United in Saturday's 2-2 draw.

Four years after he last played in the Premier League with Liverpool, Coutinho made an instant impact on his return to England following his loan move from Barcelona this week.

Coutinho and 20 of the best January transfer deals so far - in pictures

Coutinho came off the bench midway through the second half with Villa trailing 2-0 after Bruno Fernandes's double for United.

The 29-year-old provided the assist for Jacob Ramsey to give Villa hope with 13 minutes left.

Coutinho then converted Ramsey's cross five minutes later to ensure Gerrard's side made amends for their FA Cup third round exit at United on Monday.

Coutinho suffered a disappointing time at Barcelona, but Gerrard is confident he can bring the forward back to his best after playing with him at Liverpool.

"It was a good start. We've brought a quality footballer to the club. We need to get him up to speed in terms of his match sharpness," Gerrard said.

"We certainly deserved to be trailing at the break. I had to tell a few home truths and the reaction was fantastic."

Updated: January 16th 2022, 5:16 AM
Aston VillaManchester UnitedPremier League
