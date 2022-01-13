Coutinho and 20 of the best January transfer deals so far - in pictures

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been busy in the winter transfer market

Steve Luckings
Jan 13, 2022

We're just about approaching the halfway mark of the winter transfer window, with some notable deals so far.

Aston Villa announced an agreement with Premier League rivals Everton for the £25 million transfer of left-back Lucas Digne, shortly after securing Philippe Coutinho's services for the rest of the season from Barcelona.

Newcastle United have also been active in the transfer market. Kieran Trippier became the first signing of the new Saudi Arabian owners' era while Chris Wood is set to join from Burnley after both clubs reached agreement on Wednesday.

Check out the photo gallery above to see some of the more notable transfers across Europe's top five leagues.

Updated: January 13th 2022, 6:28 AM
Aston VillaArsenalEvertonAtletico Madrid
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Who's playing in Fifa Club World Cup 2021? Teams, dates and tickets in Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article Coutinho and 20 of the best January transfer deals so far - in picturesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Tottenham vs Chelsea ratings: Gollini 5, Kane 6; Rudiger 8, Mount 6Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Barca v Real ratings: Dembele 8, Torres 6; Benzema 9, Vinicius Jr 8Story gallery icon