Coutinho and 20 of the best January transfer deals so far - in pictures

We're just about approaching the halfway mark of the winter transfer window, with some notable deals so far.

Aston Villa announced an agreement with Premier League rivals Everton for the £25 million transfer of left-back Lucas Digne, shortly after securing Philippe Coutinho's services for the rest of the season from Barcelona.

Newcastle United have also been active in the transfer market. Kieran Trippier became the first signing of the new Saudi Arabian owners' era while Chris Wood is set to join from Burnley after both clubs reached agreement on Wednesday.

Check out the photo gallery above to see some of the more notable transfers across Europe's top five leagues.