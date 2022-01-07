Kieran Trippier 'delighted' to sign for Newcastle and 'aware there is a lot of work ahead'

England international Kieran Trippier has become Newcastle United’s first signing of the Saudi Arabia-backed era after completing his move from Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old full-back returns to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, though several reports price the transfer at £12 million ($16,25m) plus add-ons, marking the first arrival under manager Eddie Howe.

A club statement said: “Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee.

“The 31-year-old has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half-year deal and becomes the first senior signing under the club’s owners and head coach Eddie Howe.”

Trippier is reunited with Howe having briefly played under him at Burnley in 2012.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender helped Atleti to win La Liga last season, but said he is relishing his return to England.

“I’m delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be.

“I’m aware there is a lot of work ahead of us, but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can’t wait to get started and I’m excited to step out at St James’ Park as a Newcastle player.”

I’m so happy to be joining Newcastle. Everyone knows the fans are unbelievably passionate and I will give my absolute all for them. I can’t wait to get to work 💪🏼



Thank you to everyone at @nufc & the fans for the very warm welcome I have received so far 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/6d0raRrpnv — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) January 7, 2022

Trippier's arrival on Tyneside could not come soon enough with Newcastle mired in a relegation battle.

The Magpies sit just one place off the foot of the Premier League table and fans will hope Trippier's signing will be the first of several new arrivals as the club battles to beat the drop.

Backed by a wealthy Saudi-led consortium, Newcastle have been linked with a posse of players in the January transfer window, including Everton defender Lucas Digne, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Howe said: “I am really pleased to welcome Kieran to Newcastle United. I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career, so when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn’t hesitate.

“A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began, which is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move.

“I would like to thank everyone involved, particularly our owners, and I’m very much looking forward to working with Kieran again on the training pitch.”

Newcastle are next in action on Saturday when they entertain League One Cambridge in the FA Cup third round.