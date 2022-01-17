Liverpool v Brentford ratings: Fabinho 8, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7; Ajer 4, Toney 5

Liverpool eased to a comfortable 3-0 Premier League win over Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.

Despite Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane being away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, Jurgen Klopp's side brushed aside the Bees thanks to goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and substitute Takumi Minamino.

The win took Liverpool up to second in the table, 11 points behind leaders Manchester City but with a game in hand on Pep Guardiola's reigning champions.

They may be missing their leading scorer in Salah but the Reds still have the top assist provider and Alexander-Arnold produced his 10th in 21 matches with the corner from which Fabinho nodded home at the far post.

The second goal eventually arrived with 20 minutes to go when Andy Robertson’s teasing left-wing cross was met by Oxlade-Chamberlain’s diving header at the far post.

It was his last intervention as he departed with an ankle injury to further increase Klopp’s headache up front but his replacement Minamino made an instant impact by side-footing the ball home after a mistake in the Brentford defence.

