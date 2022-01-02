Watford v Tottenham player ratings: Bachmann 7, Dennis 5; Kane 6, Skipp 7

Davinson Sanchez grabbed a late winner as Tottenham defeated struggling Watford 1-0, a result that extended manager Antonio Conte's unbeaten start.

Watford put up a brave fight at Vicarage Road before Sanchez broke their resistance deep into stoppage-time. The Colombia defender's header handed Tottenham their fifth win in seven Premier League matches.

Conte, who is unbeaten after eight league games, thus continued to revive a club in turmoil when he was hired to replace Nuno Espirito Santo.

"The performance was positive because from the start until the end we controlled the game," Conte said.

"We were very good in creating chances, but in this game when you attack and don't score, sometimes you can lose the game on the counter attack.

"We have to improve the last pass. In the first half it was 29 crosses and 0 goals. It is important for us to improve the quality in the last pass because that gives you the possibility to score.

"To play so many games in a few days is not easy. This was the fifth game in 13 days."

