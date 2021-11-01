Nuno Espirito Santo sacked: Tottenham part ways with manager

Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff on Monday just 48 hours after the Portuguese oversaw an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United.

"The club can today announce that Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties," Tottenham said in a statement.

Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici are understood to have met on Sunday to discuss the 47-year-old’s fate.

After a promising start that saw Spurs win their first three Premier League games by the same 1-0 scoreline, the North London club have been in freefall culminating in Saturday's loss to United.

Supporters made clear they had lost patience with Nuno, calling for him to go and booing the team off at the end of the match.

Former Wolves boss Nuno, 47, was only appointed on June 30 as Jose Mourinho’s successor after a farcical managerial search which saw Spurs go through a number of candidates.

His tenure, however, has been marred by dour performances in which Spurs have lost five of his 10 league games in charge. He oversaw 17 matches in total, winning eight, drawing two and losing seven.

Paratici said: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

A further coaching update will follow in due course, the club said.

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao and former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca are names being linked with the now vacant post at Tottenham.

Antonio Conte, who held talks with the club over the summer before being broken off due to the Italian's demands over a greater say in transfers, is also thought to be a target.

Tottenham face Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday before a trip to Everton in the league on Sunday.