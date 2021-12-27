Aston Villa v Chelsea ratings: Cash 5, Ings 5; Kante 7, Lukaku 8

Lukaku comes off the bench to inspire Blues

Nick Judd
Dec 27, 2021

Romelu Lukaku climbed off the bench to inspire Chelsea’s comeback victory as he continued to haunt Aston Villa.

The striker scored his first Premier League goal since a September brace against the same opposition as the visitors came from behind to win 3-1.

Lukaku has now scored nine goals in his last 10 top-flight appearances against Villa and also caused havoc to win a stoppage-time penalty for Jorginho to score his second goal of the game.

His first season back in England has been hampered by an ankle injury but the Belgium international now has two in his last three games to offer Thomas Tuchel a welcome boost after Chelsea dropped off the title race pace.

Jorginho’s first penalty had earlier cancelled out Reece James’ own goal as Villa ran out of steam after an impressive opening half to remain 10th.

Player ratings for the game can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: December 27th 2021, 3:32 AM
FootballPremier LeagueAston VillaChelsea Fc
